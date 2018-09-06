MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Long Island Rail Road is on pace to post its worst on-time performance in nearly two decades.

Earlier this year, the New York City comptroller called on-time performance “unacceptable.” Now, the numbers show it’s getting worse.

LIRR trains were on time 88.9 percent of the time in August. That’s down from the same time last year, when trains were on time more than 93 percent of the time.

“I’d like you to fix this railroad, so we can be to work on time and not late. It’s always late,” one commuter told CBS2.

“Please fix the signals so that they work properly, the schedules so that they’re on time and just the maintenance in general,” said another. “Don’t’ charge us more when you haven’t fixed the problems.”

A report from the comptroller previously showed more than 21,000 trains were late, cancelled or terminated before reaching their final destinations in 2017 – a 20 percent increase from the year before.

“I feel their concerns, because I actually ride with them and I’ve experienced them directly,” LIRR President Phillip Eng said.

The new LIRR president has implemented an initiative to improve service, including things like hardening infrastructure against severe weather threats. On Wednesday, officials announced the third track project – an additional track on the Main Line between Floral Park and Hicksville.

But officials warn putting the measures into place could make service worse before it gets better.

It is important to note the LIRR considers a train “on time” as long as it arrives within five minutes and 59 seconds of its scheduled arrival time.

Eng said he’s addressing the issues with a renewed sense of urgency in light of the latest numbers.