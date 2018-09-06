HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday’s extreme heat sent some kids to the hospital on their first day of school in New Jersey.

The Hackensack Fire Department says four students at Bergen Arts and Science Charter School got sick.

They were all stable, but were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Several New Jersey schools will have early dismissal on Thursday due to another round of expected high temperatures.

Those schools are in the following districts:

Bergen County

Fort Lee Public Schools

Hackensack Public Schools

Hasbrouck Heights School District

Lodi Public Schools

Midland Park Public Schools

Norwood Public School

Teaneck Public Schools

Tenafly Public Schools

Ramsey School District

Waldwick School District

Westwood Regional School District

Essex County

Belleville Public Schools

Bloomfield School District

Verona Public Schools

Hudson County

Jersey City Public Schools

Mercer County

Hamilton Public Schools

Trenton Public Schools

Morris County

Hanover Park High School

Madison Public Schools

Montville Township Public Schools

Morris School District

Netcong Elementary School

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools

Passaic County

Clifton Public Schools

Hawthorne Public Schools

Patterson Public Schools

Wayne Township Schools

Union County

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District

Union Township Public Schools