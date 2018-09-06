N.J. School ClosingsSeveral Districts Plan Early Dismissals Thursday Due To Extreme Heat
Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday’s extreme heat sent some kids to the hospital on their first day of school in New Jersey.

The Hackensack Fire Department says four students at Bergen Arts and Science Charter School got sick.

They were all stable, but were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Several New Jersey schools will have early dismissal on Thursday due to another round of expected high temperatures.

Those schools are in the following districts:

Bergen County

Fort Lee Public Schools
Hackensack Public Schools
Hasbrouck Heights School District
Lodi Public Schools
Midland Park Public Schools
Norwood Public School
Teaneck Public Schools
Tenafly Public Schools
Ramsey School District
Waldwick School District
Westwood Regional School District

Essex County

Belleville Public Schools
Bloomfield School District
Verona Public Schools

Hudson County

Jersey City Public Schools

Mercer County

Hamilton Public Schools
Trenton Public Schools

Morris County

Hanover Park High School
Madison Public Schools
Montville Township Public Schools
Morris School District
Netcong Elementary School
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools

Passaic County

Clifton Public Schools
Hawthorne Public Schools
Patterson Public Schools
Wayne Township Schools

Union County

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District
Union Township Public Schools

