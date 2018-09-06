HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday’s extreme heat sent some kids to the hospital on their first day of school in New Jersey.
The Hackensack Fire Department says four students at Bergen Arts and Science Charter School got sick.
They were all stable, but were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.
Several New Jersey schools will have early dismissal on Thursday due to another round of expected high temperatures.
Those schools are in the following districts:
Bergen County
Fort Lee Public Schools
Hackensack Public Schools
Hasbrouck Heights School District
Lodi Public Schools
Midland Park Public Schools
Norwood Public School
Teaneck Public Schools
Tenafly Public Schools
Ramsey School District
Waldwick School District
Westwood Regional School District
Essex County
Belleville Public Schools
Bloomfield School District
Verona Public Schools
Hudson County
Mercer County
Hamilton Public Schools
Trenton Public Schools
Morris County
Hanover Park High School
Madison Public Schools
Montville Township Public Schools
Morris School District
Netcong Elementary School
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools
Passaic County
Clifton Public Schools
Hawthorne Public Schools
Patterson Public Schools
Wayne Township Schools
Union County
Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District
Union Township Public Schools