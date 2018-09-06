NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – A 16-year-old girl told police a man forced her into the backseat of a car while on her way to school in Newark.

Police said the attempted sexual assault happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday – the first day of school – around Muhammad Ali Avenue and Broome Street near Jesse Allen Park.

The girl was able to get away uninjured.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a medium complexion, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 6 to 8 inches tall, with a beard, short haircut with waves and black framed sunglasses.

Authorities urge parents to keep a close eye on their children and to report any suspicious vehicles near schools when kids are present.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). Anonymous tips may also be made at www.newarkpd.org or through a new Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. All Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.