N.J. School ClosingsSeveral Districts Plan Early Dismissals Thursday Due To Extreme Heat
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of schools across New Jersey will dismiss students early Thursday due to extreme heat.

The move comes a day after four students in Hackensack got sick while outside during the first day of school.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s Thursday.

As CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported, it’s especially dangerous to send kids out for recess, and some of the schools don’t have air conditioners.

Nearly 30 school districts plan to close early so their students won’t be subjected to peak afternoon heat.

The follow schools have amended schedules:

Bergen County

Fort Lee Public Schools
Hackensack Public Schools
Hasbrouck Heights School District
Lodi Public Schools
Midland Park Public Schools
Norwood Public School
Teaneck Public Schools
Tenafly Public Schools
Ramsey School District
Waldwick School District
Westwood Regional School District

Essex County

Belleville Public Schools
Bloomfield School District
Verona Public Schools

Hudson County

Jersey City Public Schools

Mercer County

Hamilton Public Schools
Trenton Public Schools

Morris County

Hanover Park High School
Madison Public Schools
Montville Township Public Schools
Morris School District
Netcong Elementary School
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools

Passaic County

Clifton Public Schools
Hawthorne Public Schools
Patterson Public Schools
Wayne Township Schools

Union County

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District
Union Township Public Schools

As for the four students at Bergen Arts and Science charter school who got sick in Hackensack, they were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

