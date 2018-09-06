JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of schools across New Jersey will dismiss students early Thursday due to extreme heat.

The move comes a day after four students in Hackensack got sick while outside during the first day of school.

More: Latest Weather Forecast

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s Thursday.

As CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported, it’s especially dangerous to send kids out for recess, and some of the schools don’t have air conditioners.

More: Summer Heat Safety Guide

Nearly 30 school districts plan to close early so their students won’t be subjected to peak afternoon heat.

The follow schools have amended schedules:

Bergen County

Fort Lee Public Schools

Hackensack Public Schools

Hasbrouck Heights School District

Lodi Public Schools

Midland Park Public Schools

Norwood Public School

Teaneck Public Schools

Tenafly Public Schools

Ramsey School District

Waldwick School District

Westwood Regional School District

Essex County

Belleville Public Schools

Bloomfield School District

Verona Public Schools

Hudson County

Jersey City Public Schools

Mercer County

Hamilton Public Schools

Trenton Public Schools

Morris County

Hanover Park High School

Madison Public Schools

Montville Township Public Schools

Morris School District

Netcong Elementary School

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools

Passaic County

Clifton Public Schools

Hawthorne Public Schools

Patterson Public Schools

Wayne Township Schools

Union County

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District

Union Township Public Schools

As for the four students at Bergen Arts and Science charter school who got sick in Hackensack, they were taken to the hospital in stable condition.