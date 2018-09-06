JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of schools across New Jersey will dismiss students early Thursday due to extreme heat.
The move comes a day after four students in Hackensack got sick while outside during the first day of school.
Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s Thursday.
As CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported, it’s especially dangerous to send kids out for recess, and some of the schools don’t have air conditioners.
Nearly 30 school districts plan to close early so their students won’t be subjected to peak afternoon heat.
The follow schools have amended schedules:
Bergen County
Fort Lee Public Schools
Hackensack Public Schools
Hasbrouck Heights School District
Lodi Public Schools
Midland Park Public Schools
Norwood Public School
Teaneck Public Schools
Tenafly Public Schools
Ramsey School District
Waldwick School District
Westwood Regional School District
Essex County
Belleville Public Schools
Bloomfield School District
Verona Public Schools
Hudson County
Mercer County
Hamilton Public Schools
Trenton Public Schools
Morris County
Hanover Park High School
Madison Public Schools
Montville Township Public Schools
Morris School District
Netcong Elementary School
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Schools
Passaic County
Clifton Public Schools
Hawthorne Public Schools
Patterson Public Schools
Wayne Township Schools
Union County
Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District
Union Township Public Schools
As for the four students at Bergen Arts and Science charter school who got sick in Hackensack, they were taken to the hospital in stable condition.