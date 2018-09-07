TETERBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A deaf and blind dog who police say was left on the side of a road in New Jersey is now awaiting hospice care.

The 15-year-old Boston Terrier named Bruna was found last weekend after managing to walk to a Walmart in Teterboro.

Investigators say Bruna’s owner left her along Industrial Avenue.

A Good Samaritan saw the whole thing and reported the driver’s license plate number to police.

Shelter officials say Bruna is in need of end of life care and will go home with a foster mom.

Robyn Urman, founder of Pet ResQ Inc., is helping Bruna in the meanwhile.

“I hope I have her for a long time,” said Urman.

Bruna’s owner, 59-year-old Tania Connelly, is charged with animal cruelty.