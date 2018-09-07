  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Cynthia Nixon, Local TV, Marcia Kramer, New Tappan Zee Bridge, New York, politics

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With the Democratic gubernatorial primary in New York just days away, Gov. Cuomo spent Friday dedicating the new Tappan Zee Bridge to his father, while challenger Cynthia Nixon slammed him for how the governor reportedly travels around the state.

Cuomo, who was joined by his mother, girlfriend, and Hillary Clinton, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Tappan Zee Bridge that opens Saturday. Cuomo gave an emotional speech where he tried to explain why he made the controversial decision to rename the span after his late father, and former New York governor, Mario Cuomo.

“I’m sorry I never got a chance to really say thank you,” the governor said Friday.

Nixon slammed the event as more political grandstanding by her opponent.

“Ribbon cuttings are his favorite thing. He loves to stand in front of things and take pictures,” Nixon told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.

While Nixon has often blamed the governor for not fixing the subways, on Friday she cited published reports that Gov. Cuomo has used state planes and helicopters more than any other big-state governor in the country.

“He met last year with business leaders on Long Island to talk about railroads… he was coming from his Manhattan office… he didn’t take the LIRR there. He took a helicopter to a helipad nine miles away,” Nixon explained.

Team Cuomo insists the governor only uses planes and helicopters for official events and does not use them for political trips.

