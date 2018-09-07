NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down two people caught on camera taking a woman’s purse at Resorts World Casino in Queens.

Around 9:30 p.m. on August 8, the 59-year-old victim fell asleep with her purse hanging on her chair, police said.

Surveillance video shows a man remove the purse and hand it to a woman before they both fled.

Police said the purse contained a $2,000 casino voucher.

The male suspect was described as a bald black man with a beard and eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, black pants and dark-colored shoes.

The female suspect was described as a black woman wearing a white shirt, black pants, brown sandals with a white pocketbook.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.