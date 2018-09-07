ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A third alleged MS-13 gang member has been charged in the death of a 16-year-old boy on Long Island.

The remains of Angel Soler were discovered last October in a wooded area in Roosevelt.

On Thursday, Nassau County police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Kevin G. Lopez-Morales.

Police said he’s also responsible for another incident last fall in which human remains were found.

Lopez-Morales was charged with two counts of murder and will be arraigned Friday in Hempstead.

Josue Figueroa-Velasquez, 18, and David Sosa Guevara, 26, were also charged with murder in the death of Soler.