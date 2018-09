WWE Superstar Big Show On Dramatic Weight Loss: 'It's John Cena's Fault'WWE Superstar Big Show reveals how he lost nearly 100 pounds, and that it all began when John Cena opened his mouth.

BMW Seized From Couple Who Say No Money Left In Fund To Help Homeless ManPolice seized a BMW from a couple who set up a GoFundMe account to help a homeless man, but now say there is no money left.

Police, Fire Crews Rescue Sick Passenger On Carnival Cruise Ship In New York HarborAuthorities say they responded to reports of a passenger experiencing cardiac arrest shortly after the Carnival Horizon departed from a terminal on Manhattan's West Side.

Emirates Flight Held At JFK Airport After Several Reported Sick On BoardA plane from Dubai landed at JFK Airport and was held under quarantine after several passengers on board reported feeling sick.

VIDEO: Woman Falls Through Ceiling After Asking To Use Restaurant BathroomDiners in Orange County received an unexpected dinner guest when a woman came crashing through the ceiling of a Mexican restaurant.

Student Sues NYC Ballet, Claims Private Photos Shared Without ConsentExplosive allegations have been levied against the New York City Ballet and one of its dancers, just days before its fall season gets underway.

'Baby Shark Song' Is A Hit With Kids And Driving Parents CrazyThere's a catchy children's song circulating that's driving a lot of parents a little crazy. It's called the “baby shark song” and little kids can't get enough of it.

Little Dog Makes Big Run Across Upper East Side... And Onto FDR DriveA dramatic viral video shows a man’s desperate mission to save a stranger’s dog as it ran across uptown and onto the freeway.

New Video Shows Suspect In Sex Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl In The Bronx; Community RalliesThe NYPD had a new clue Tuesday in their search for an accused sexual predator who allegedly targeted a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Family Credits Con Edison Smart Meter For Saving Their HomeThe meter detected an issue with the feeder wire into a box known as a meter pan. The wire was loose and burnt; information sent to Con Edison who dispatched an emergency work crew to the home.