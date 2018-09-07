Filed Under:Local TV, Paul Mccartney

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Paul McCartney fans, it’s your lucky day.

The former Beatles star released his highly anticipated album “Egypt Station” on Friday.

To celebrate, he’s throwing a secret concert somewhere in New York.

“Two days to go… See you at #EgyptStation this Friday evening… #NewYork #Dontmissthetrain,” he tweeted earlier this week.

McCartney said he will stream the 8 p.m. show on YouTube.

Fans can also purchase official Paul McCartney-themed MetroCards at Grand Central station.

In other Beatles news, the United State Postal Service is releasing its John Lennon Forever stamp Friday.

