HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Hundreds of students in New Jersey still won’t be heading back to school until next week after mold was found in their classrooms.

School officials in Hopatcong have announced that children in the district will return to school on Friday, Sept. 14, following the discovery of mold spores in Hudson Maxim and Tulsa Trail elementary schools last month.

The district reportedly launched a mold abatement program, with cleanup crews searching through all five schools in the district.

CBS2’s Crystal Bui spoke to frustrated parents in August, who said they don’t know why the potentially hazardous mold wasn’t found or announced until the week before school was scheduled to begin.

Students in Hopatcong will have to make up the missed days at the end of the school year.