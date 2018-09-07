  • TV10/55On Air

URBANA, Ill. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Trump claims he fell asleep watching former President Barack Obama’s critical speech about the current political climate.

“I’m sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep,” the president said. “I found he’s very good for sleeping.”

Obama criticized Trump during a speech Friday in Illinois, calling the current president “the symptom, not the cause” of division and polarization in the U.S.

The former president urged an audience of college students to not just vote in the upcoming midterm elections, but to lead the fight against Trump and his allies.

“You cannot sit back and wait for a savior,” Obama said. He also noted that he believed the biggest threat to democracy isn’t Donald Trump, but “indifference.”

Trump responded during a campaign appearance in North Dakota, saying that Obama was trying to take credit for the “incredible thing that’s happening to our country.”

The president touted large economic gains since he took office. On Friday, the Fed said the U.S. economy added 201,000 jobs in August and unemployment stayed steady at 3.9 percent – an 18-year low.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

