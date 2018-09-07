NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video of a man they say tried to sexually assault a woman earlier this week in Brooklyn.

The man allegedly followed the 42-year-old building inside an apartment building near Berry Street and South 10 Street in Williamsburg in broad daylight around 7:45 a.m. on Labor Day.

Police said he physically attacked her, placing his hand over her mouth and attempting to sexually assault her.

The woman was able to resist, and the man ran off, making a left onto Broadway.

Police described him as a Hispanic man with a slim build and close-cut hair, 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 160 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, blue jeans, black sneakers and a cross-body bag.

Authorities are also searching for another suspect in the attempted rape of a 27-year-old woman in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Anyone with information about the either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.