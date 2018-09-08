By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Clouds ruled much of the day, and they helped keep our temps below normal. Expect a cloudy night with a chance for light rain, and some pretty cool temps in the 50s areawide! It’ll also get a bit breezy overnight, so feeling much different than a few days ago!

Tomorrow will be a cloudy, damp, and very cool day with rain likely, and possibly heavy at times. High temps will only reach the low & mid 60s, some 10-15 degrees below normal! The rain will be a result of the remnants of Gordon caught up in a frontal system. That front will be south of the area, so it’ll be cool with northerly breezes, but will still bring rounds of rain.

Monday will start the week off a bit warmer in the low 70s, but it will be quite damp once again. Periods of rain can be expected, along with a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Our pattern remains unsettled through the rest of the week, but temps will climb back into the mid 80s.