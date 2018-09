NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A little boy is lucky to be alive after a terrifying fall from a fourth-floor window.

It happened Saturday evening in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx.

Police say the child pushed the screen out of a bedroom window and fell to the ground.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with a few cuts but is expected to be fine.

The boy and his mother were reportedly at the grandfather’s apartment, which which did not have protective window guards.