NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Cortlandt Street subway station will reopen Saturday after being closed for nearly two decades.

The station has been shut down since the September 11th terror attacks in 2001.

It will now be called WTC Cortlandt, a nod to Cortlandt Street, which sat above the stop before the World Trade Center was built, CBS2’s Clark Fouraker reported.

Trains will begin running there at noon Saturday.

In February, CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer took a tour of the station while it was under construction. The MTA says it has state-of-the-art technology, like a new type of air ventilation system to keep the platform cool.

The ceiling had to be completely renovated after parts of the World Trade Center fell through it, and 1,200 feet of track had to be rebuilt on either side of the station.

“It will allow people to get on, and they can get to the Upper West Side, they can connect to the number two and number three to take the express to the Upper West Side – it a level of connectivity,” said Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber.

Over the years, costs for the project have soared from $69 million to $158 million. Bureaucracy was mainly to blame, along with a contractor who missed deadlines, Fouraker reported.