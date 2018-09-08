  • TV10/55

British Airways, Consumer Alert

LONDON (CBSNewYork) — British Airways says hackers breached their website, putting travelers’ credit card information at risk.

The airline is promising to compensate customers should their credit cards be used by the thieves.

Nearly 400,000 people had their cards and personal information stolen, the airline says.

Customers that could possibly be affected booked travel on the company’s website between August 21st and September 5th.

The airline says to contact your bank or credit card provider and follow their recommended advice if you believe your information has been compromised.

For more information, visit the company’s WEBSITE.

