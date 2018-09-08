NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The final span of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge was slated to open to commuters Saturday, but has been delayed because of safety concerns.

“In continued disassembly of the old Tappan Zee Bridge last night, a potentially dangerous situation developed where a piece of the old bridge has become destabilized and could fall,” the New York Thruway Authority said in a statement. “Given its proximity to the new completed span, out of an abundance of caution, motorists will remain in the current traffic configuration until a thorough evaluation by Tappan Zee Constructors is complete. The second span is finished and ready to open to traffic as soon as the Thruway Authority is assured there is no risk to the new span.”

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was joined by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the south span.

The north span opened last October, replacing the old Tappan Zee Bridge.

“The closing of the second span of the new Tappan Zee Bridge due to safety concerns, just hours after its opening, is shocking. It’s now clearer than ever that the bridge was opened to meet Governor Cuomo’s political timetable without regard to public safety,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro said in a statement. “Our first priority must be the safety of motorists and to ensure that the entirety of the new bridge is safe and that deconstruction of the old span can be completed without danger.”

The projected has been surrounded by controversy since the governor named it after his late father and former New York governor, Mario Cuomo. The New York state Senate and Assembly have introduced bills to rename it the “Governor Mario M. Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge,” and thousands of people signed a petition to keep the old name.