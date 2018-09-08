NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey TRANSIT service to and from Penn Station was suspended overnight.
Northeast Corridor Train 3886 became disabled around 11:45 p.m. Friday on its way into the station when Amtrak overhead wires dislodged, causing a metal bracket to fall onto a train car.
NJ TRANSIT said 700 passengers had to be transferred to a rescue train. One woman reported having back pain and requested medical attention.
Shortly after, Train 3297 bound for Bay Head struck a metal object just west of the North Tube. Another 350 passengers had to transfer trains.
“Traveling with children is never that fun, so hopefully the delay won’t be much longer,” passenger Mark Powell said.
“The majority of us have been here since 11 last night. We were told the power cables were down, to hold on. So we’ve been just holding and waiting to hopefully get back home,” said passenger Ryan Green.
Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex and Montclair Boonton Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.
PATH is cross-honoring NJ TRANSIT rail passes and tickets at Newark, World Trade Center and Journal Square. NJ TRANSIT bus is also cross-honoring system wide.
Amtrak is also down to one track and experiencing delays.