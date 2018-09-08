NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey TRANSIT service to and from Penn Station was suspended overnight.

Northeast Corridor Train 3886 became disabled around 11:45 p.m. Friday on its way into the station when Amtrak overhead wires dislodged, causing a metal bracket to fall onto a train car.

Train service operating in/out of PSNY with 30-minute delays due to single tracking around Amtrak overhead wire issues in both Hudson River Tunnels. PATH is cross-honoring NJT rail tix/passes at Newark, HOB, WTC & Journal Sq. NJT bus & private carriers cross-honoring rail tix. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) September 8, 2018

NJ TRANSIT said 700 passengers had to be transferred to a rescue train. One woman reported having back pain and requested medical attention.

Shortly after, Train 3297 bound for Bay Head struck a metal object just west of the North Tube. Another 350 passengers had to transfer trains.

@NJTRANSIT I’m stuck in a tunnel on your train!! Smoke in the cars, broken windows, pole through the ceiling. pic.twitter.com/vWgOU5XTD3 — Beckie Bintrim (@BeckieBintrim) September 8, 2018

“Traveling with children is never that fun, so hopefully the delay won’t be much longer,” passenger Mark Powell said.

“The majority of us have been here since 11 last night. We were told the power cables were down, to hold on. So we’ve been just holding and waiting to hopefully get back home,” said passenger Ryan Green.

@CBSNewYork @NBCNewYork @fox5ny @ABC7NY @TheCW the train 5336 from @NJTRANSIT_NEC @NJTRANSIT is stop between the tunnel en out the tunnel from Penn station NY we don't have power right now no AC nothing just emergency lights. pic.twitter.com/KtqdRpq2bd — luis (@buo01) September 8, 2018

Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex and Montclair Boonton Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

PATH is cross-honoring NJ TRANSIT rail passes and tickets at Newark, World Trade Center and Journal Square. NJ TRANSIT bus is also cross-honoring system wide.

Amtrak is also down to one track and experiencing delays.