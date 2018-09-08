NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of sexually assaulting two women on the Washington Bridge in Upper Manhattan has been arrested, police say.

Pedro Rodriguez, 21, of the Bronx, allegedly approached a woman on the bridge last month, simulated a gun and demanded money.

Police said after going through her bag, he raped her.

Rodriguez is suspected in another sexual assault on the bridge in February.

In both incidents, police said the women were walking from the Bronx to Manhattan.

Rodriguez was charged with one count of rape.