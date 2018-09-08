  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Local TV, Washington Bridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of sexually assaulting two women on the Washington Bridge in Upper Manhattan has been arrested, police say.

Pedro Rodriguez, 21, of the Bronx, allegedly approached a woman on the bridge last month, simulated a gun and demanded money.

Police said after going through her bag, he raped her.

washington bridge rape suspect Police Arrest Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Women On Washington Bridge

Photo and sketch of man police say is behind a pair of sexual assaults on the Washington Bridge. (credit: NYPD)

Rodriguez is suspected in another sexual assault on the bridge in February.

In both incidents, police said the women were walking from the Bronx to Manhattan.

Rodriguez was charged with one count of rape.

