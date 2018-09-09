By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Today is definitely a good movie day! Periods of rain will continue with cool temps only in the 60s.

The rain becomes heavy at times overnight and we’ll once again bottom out on the chilly side, in the upper 40s and 50s… around 60 in the city.

The soggy stretch continues tomorrow, although a warm front will be moving north bringing milder temps in the 70s. Northern locations will still be in the 60s until the front gets closer. The rain is all thanks to the remnants of Gordon sliding by to our NW.

The rest of the week sees a return of humidity and temps into the 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible. We’ll also be keeping our eyes on Florence which will be approaching the eastern coast.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!