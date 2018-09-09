  • TV10/55

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody!  Adding a fresh northeast breeze will make it feel more like fall than late summer! Expect light rain to be likely through the day, with temps only climbing into the low & mid 60s.

The wet pattern continues tonight and into Monday, and rain could be heavy at times. Some localized flooding issues are possible. Why the soggy stretch? Well we can blame the remnants of “Gordon” and a slow-moving frontal system both impacting our area.

We’ll warm up back to the 80s for the rest of the week, but we have to leave in chances for scattered showers each day…so keep the umbrella close by!

