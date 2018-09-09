TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A day after the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge was supposed to open both lanes to traffic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there would be no clear date on when the new span would be fully open due to safety concerns about the old Tappan Zee Bridge.

Over the weekend, the New York Thruway Authority said the dismantling of the old bridge has led to a potentially dangerous and unstable situation where part of the bridge could fall off, or the whole remaining structure could collapse.

“There’s a very remote possibility a piece could hit the new span,” Cuomo said on Sunday. “(They) don’t believe the piece could damage the new span, but it could hit.”

Should the Tappan Zee Bridge collapse while there was traffic on the new span of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the governor warned panic on the open bridge could cause accidents.

Cuomo held a grand opening ceremony Friday to open the new bridge. Issues with the old bridge are no longer a problem the state of New York is responsible to fix.

“The state does not own the old Tappen Zee Bridge,” Cuomo said. “The contractor called Tappan Zee Constructors owns the old Tappan Zee Bridge, so it is not our bridge. We are not responsible for it. They are the ones deciding if they can put people on it, whether it’s structurally safe, and what to do about the old bridge.”

How and when the removal work on the old Tappan Zee will resume is unclear.

“We need to know what’s happening with the old bridge before we can put traffic on the new span,” Cuomo said. “The last thing we’re going to do is threaten public safety.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said an inspection found that a span of the old bridge had become “destabilized and could fall.”

The north span opened last October, replacing the Tappan Zee.

The project has been surrounded by controversy since the governor named it after his late father and former New York governor, Mario Cuomo. The New York state Senate and Assembly have introduced bills to rename it the “Governor Mario M. Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge,” and thousands of people signed a petition to keep the old name.