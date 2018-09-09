NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu introduce two cute and playful little dogs.

Charlie is an 8 month old, 10 pound, Silky Terrier. Charlie is a very active, sweet and social puppy who loves to run and play and meet everyone. If you like long walks and playing fetch, Charlie is the dog for you!

Duke is a 4 1/2 month old, 7 pound, Shih Tzu puppy. He is beyond cute, very funny, playful and loves everyone. Don’t let his big eyes hypnotize you, he is a puppy who needs training and your time and attention.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.