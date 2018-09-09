NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Despite soggy conditions, thousands of people turned out to help fight breast cancer by taking part in the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Central Park on Sunday.

New features for the 28th year of the event included chipped bibs allowing runners to track their times, challah bread available to mark the Rosh Hashanah holiday, and an official doggie mascot – Tinkerbell.

Komen Greater NYC funds many community-based breast health screening, treatment, education, and support service programs. Since 1990, the organization has provided over $55 million in funding for local breast health programs and breast cancer research to find the cures.

Last year’s race attracted over 12,000 people including nearly 1,000 survivors.

For more about the race, see CBSNewYork.com/Komen.