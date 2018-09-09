SEATTLE (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mitch Haniger dashed home to score the go-ahead run on a grounder in the eighth inning, then made a diving catch for the final out Sunday that gave the Seattle Mariners a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees.

The Yankees’ lead atop the AL wild-card race was cut to 2 1/2 games over Oakland. The top wild-card team hosts the one-game playoff.

Haniger started the eighth with a walk off reliever Dellin Betances (4-5), stole second base and reached third on Jean Segura’s sacrifice bunt.

With the infield in, Robinson Cano hit a broken-bat roller up the middle. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria slung a throw home that was toward the first-base side, and Haniger got his hand on the plate just before the tag.

Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his major league-leading 54th save, helped by Haniger’s play.

With a runner on first and two outs, Giancarlo Stanton broke his bat on a shallow fly ball to right. Haniger rushed in, made a dive and caught it.

Alex Colome (6-5) got the win.

Miguel Andujar’s double down the left-field line gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the first after Stanton hit a towering pop to shallow left that dropped for a double against Erasmo Ramirez.

The Mariners answered with two runs in the bottom of the first against CC Sabathia off four consecutive singles, with Ryon Healy and Cameron Maybin each driving in a run.

The Yankees loaded the bases with three singles to start the fourth inning, and a walk to Andrew McCutchen tied it at 2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Andujar, normally the 3B, was the DH after leaving the game Saturday night in the ninth inning when he was hit by a pitch on the right forearm. … SS Didi Gregorius, who came off the 10-day DL Friday, did not start Sunday after starting Saturday night before leaving the game in the seventh inning. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has said they plan to bring Gregorius back gradually.

Mariners: Cano started at second base after leaving Saturday night’s game in the ninth when he was hit by a pitch on the left foot. . Seattle manager Scott Servais wasn’t sure when RHP Felix Hernandez will make his next start after leaving Saturday’s game in the fifth inning because of tightness in his right hamstring. “We’ll see where we slot him back in,” Servais said. “He might need an extra day. We’ll wait to pencil him in for his next start.”

UP NEXT

Yankees: The road trip continues with a three-game series at Minnesota. LHP J.A. Happ (14-6, 3.90 ERA) will make his eighth start with New York on Monday and his 28th of the season. Happ is 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA in seven starts with the Yankees.

Mariners: After an off day Monday, Seattle ends the homestand with a two-game series against the Padres that starts Tuesday. LHP Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.32 ERA) is expected to come off the 10-day DL (neck strain) and make his 26th start to the season Tuesday. Gonzales lost four consecutive starts before going on the DL Aug. 27, allowing 23 earned runs over 20 innings.

