NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The old Limelight Club has been transformed into a chic Chinese restaurant Jue Lan Club located in the Flatiron District.

Owner Naiome Ram stopped by CBS2 to show Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu one of the most popular dishes from its menu.

Scallion Pancakes In Sweet Chili Sauce

INGREDIENTS (for two people)

Pancake

A half Pound of flour

3 teaspoons of salt

5 oz. of water

2 oz. of salad oil

4 scallions (thinly chopped)

Sauce

1 teaspoon of vinegar

A quarter teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of sugar

A quarter teaspoon of garlic

A half teaspoon of ketchup

A quarter teaspoon of red chili pepper

A quarter teaspoon of ginger

PREPARATION – SAUCE

Mix vinegar, salt, sugar, garlic, ketchup, chili pepper and ginger together in a pot and bring to boil. When thick, set aside.

PREPARATION – PANCAKE

In a mixing bowl, add 200 grams of flour, 120 grams of water and 20 grams of salad oil. Mix together to form a dough. Knead dough properly till very smooth and soft. Section dough into two portions, wrap each dough with food film and set aside for 20 minutes.

Unwrap the dough, roll out using the rolling pin (ensure dough does not stick to work table during rolling out by using extra flour and always flipping sides), add one teaspoon of salad oil to the dough, add 1.5 grams of salt, add 10 grams of scallion (thinly chopped), add one tablespoon of flour (all spread out). Roll dough up with scallion entrapped inside. Wrap dough with food film and set aside for another 10 minutes.

Unwrap dough and roll out to a paper-thin size (add flour to ensure dough does not stick to work table and flip sides when rolling out).

Pour the remaining oil in the pan fry the finished dough over medium heat for five minutes on each side till golden brown. Drain the oil by dabbing with parchment paper.

Cut pancake into two, fold over each other and cut into three portions from the middle (giving it a pizza-like shape of six pieces).

Spread pancake out on serving plate and garnish with the sauce.