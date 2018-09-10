COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A warm front slowly makes its way northward. While periods of rain will continue, temps will be a bit milder, especially for areas to the south. A high of 69 in the city will translate to 60s north as the front takes longer to get there.

It turns much more humid for midweek with temps in the 80s and scattered t-storm chances each day. Of course, we’re watching Hurricane Florence closely as it approaches the east coast, so be sure to stay tuned.

