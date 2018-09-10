NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Broadway in Brooklyn has the reputation of being a hotbed for K2 users.

The problem really spiked about two years ago as police tried to crack down on the illegal sale of the synthetic marijuana.

Police say things improved, but local leaders say overdoses there over the weekend show K2 is still very much a problem.

On Saturday, five people were taken to the hospital suffering non-fatal overdoses of of K2, according to police.

The group was found on the same intersection of Broadway in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood where local leaders account for more than 100 overdoses involving K2.

In past cases, victims have been found slumped over on the sidewalk with blank stares, some barely standing, others strapped on to stretchers.

In May of this year, police set up a mobile command station at the intersection to try to curb the problem. That station is now gone, but local residents complain K2 and its users are still there.

“They’re falling out all over the street, we have them just lying on their backs so we just pull them off to the side,” said Eugene Dixon, Bedford-Stuyvesant resident. “It’s a big problem over here.”

Police say they have made more than a dozen arrests for illegally selling K2 on the street.

An announcement by community leaders looking to shut down the K2 problem was planned for Monday afternoon.

