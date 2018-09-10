ATLANTA (CBSNewYork/AP) – Hurricane Florence has strengthened into a Category 3 storm with 115 mph maximum-sustained winds as it swirls toward the U.S. East Coast.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous storm by the time it nears the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.

As of 11 a.m., Florence was centered about 580 miles (935 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda, moving west at 13 mph.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say Florence is expected to be at Category 4 by the end of Monday and become an extremely dangerous storm by the time it nears the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.

The area has only been hit by about a dozen Category 3 storms since 1850. The last was Hurricane Fran in 1996, which came ashore near Wilmington. South Carolina has been hit by three Category 4 storms: Hazel; Gracie, in 1959; and Hugo, in 1989.

From the Carolinas to Virgina residents are doing what they can to prepare. Grocery store shelves are being emptied and flooding is a major concern. The storm is expected to bring 15 to 30 inches of rain.

The Center for Sea Level Rise at Old Dominion University in Virginia says cities built on low coastal planes and former creek beds are particularly vulnerable.

The governors of North and South Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency far ahead of the approaching storm.

On North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Dawn Farrow Taylor, 50, was gathering photos and important documents and filling prescriptions Monday before heading inland. She grew up on the shore, and says this will be only the second time she’s evacuated.

Since reliable record-keeping began more than 150 years ago, North Carolina has only been hit by one Category 4 hurricane: Hazel, with 130 mph winds in 1954.

“I don’t think many of us have ever been through a Category 4. And out here we’re so fragile. We’re just a strip of land — we’re a barrier island. … Already we’re getting some overwash, the ocean is coming over 12,” she said, referring to the islands’ main road.

