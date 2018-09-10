NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Longtime CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves resigned Sunday night, hours after a new article came out detailing new sexual misconduct and assault allegations against him.

On Monday, his wife and host of “The Talk,” Julie Chen, was absent from the show’s season premiere, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

“I’ve never been nervous in my life, but I’m kind of very nervous right now,” Sharon Osbourne said.

Season 9 of “The Talk” kicked off without the co-host and moderator, who released a statement saying, “I am taking a few days off from the talk to be with my family. I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on ‘Big Brother.'”

The show’s other co-hosts were clearly uncomfortable, but said they had to talk about the issue.

“Just because this hits close to home it doesn’t change this story. All women’s stories matter,” Sara Gilbert explained.

“He’s not been convicted of any crime, but, obviously, the man has a problem,” Osbourne added.

“Today we say enough is enough,” Sheryl Underwood said.

Moonves released a statement Sunday night addressing the latest allegations published in The New Yorker.

“Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am,” Moonves said. “I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company.”

The CBS board has said it takes those claims very seriously and hired two law firms to investigate. Moonves will not receive any severance benefits at this time, and any payments to be made in the future will depend upon the results of the independent investigation.