NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The game between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets scheduled for Monday night has been postponed because of the rain.

The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday starting at 4:10 p.m.

Tonight’s game vs. Miami has been postponed. The make-up game will be rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, September 12 at 4:10 p.m. https://t.co/7RbAn2TZ8G — New York Mets (@Mets) September 10, 2018

The game was called four hours before it was supposed to begin. It had been raining all day in the New York area and more wet weather was forecast into the middle of the week.

This was the 50th weather-related postponement in the majors this season. There were 39 for all of last year.

