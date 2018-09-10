RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A battle is brewing between neighbors and Felician University. The small school has big plans for a new gym, but neighbors want to stop the construction.

“The issues include parking,” neighbor Robert Ferrell told CBS2’s Clark Fouraker on Monday. “There is parking lot flooding.”

Neighbors said issues already exist. Videos show students blocking driveways and tour buses for athletic teams idling in street parking. They said there are also issues with rainwater runoff from the campus.

“I deal with a lot of flooding. But somebody who lives on the other side of the university deals with trash and getting their driveway blocked in,” neighbor Jasmine Grey told CBS2’s Fouraker.

The new facility at Felician was originally proposed at 20,000 square feet with 1,500 seats. But after complaints from neighbors, it has been scaled back twice now. The new gym will only have 1,000 seats under the latest proposal.

That number is important because it’s the minimum number of seats that would allow Felician to host NCAA volleyball and basketball playoff games.

The construction plan also calls for faculty offices to connect the new gym with the school’s current one.

“We’re taking a hard look at what has to be done in that particular lot so that it won’t affect, negatively, any of the surrounding properties,” said John Farkas, VP of University Advancement at Felician University.

He said if there was extra traffic, a valet contract would alleviate congestion. And Farkas said the university is working with the town to develop a storm water mitigation plan.

Residents, part of Facebook group Residents Against Felician Expansion, want existing issues addressed and believe the town’s planning board should deny the expansion plan.

“I would hope that they at least understand that we’re at least trying to compromise with them,” Farkas said.

The university will present its latest revision to the towns planning board on Sept. 20. If granted, construction would not be complete by next school year.