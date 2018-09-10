NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NJ TRANSIT problems started Friday night when two trains were disabled because an overhead wire became dislodged, but issues appear to have been resolved in time for the Monday commute.

As of 7 a.m., all trains running into Penn Station were on time, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

The situation feel far different than the nightmare for commuters before the weekend that ran past midnight into Saturday, with one person posting on social media a picture of a pipe that had punctured the roof of one of the train cars.

NJ TRANSIT is working closely with Amtrak and the federal railroad administration trying to determine what happened that left passengers stranded for hours Friday and Saturday.

“We were told that the trains were suspended they were being delayed and then everything just started cancelling,” said Ryan Green of Cherry Hill, N.J.

“There’s wires in the Hudson River Tunnel which obviously, you can’t run a train through until you fix,” said Joe Householder of NJ TRANSIT. “So we’re just waiting to see what happens. “

Crews have been working around the clock to make repairs, but if the fixes had not been finished, they issued the following contingency plan.

• All Morris and Essex and Montclair-Boonton line midtown direct trains will be diverted to Hoboken.

• NJ TRANSIT New York tickets will be cross-honored on PATH trains, NJ TRANSIT buses and New York Waterway ferry.

• Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line in and out of New York will be subject to about a 30 minute delay in both directions.