NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a man police say robbed an Islamic center in the Bronx.

The suspect’s face is clearly visible in the images released by investigators.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday night at the Parkchester Islamic Center on Virginia Avenue.

Police say the suspect broke into an office and then forced open a filing cabinet, making off with $200 worth of quarters.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to all the NYPD.