COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMKiller Mysteries
    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Greenwich Village, Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, Lower East Side, Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused in a violent crime spree in Manhattan.

The suspect struck at least twice, and each time police say he attacks his victims, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

The latest incident happened at Reno Fashion on LaGuardia Place.

Police say the two store employees who were attacked ended up in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect appears to casually walk into the shoe store Sunday around 2 p.m., then out of nowhere he is seen in a surveillance video repeatedly punching two store employees and knocking items over.

The 66-year-old man and 88-year-old woman can be seen trying to fight back. Police say the suspect hit the man on the head with several glass jars and a ceramic pot.

liquorstore Suspect Sought In 2 Violent Robberies At Manhattan Shops

Police are seeking a suspect linked to violent robberies at Reno Fashion in Greenwich Village and Seward Park Liquors on the Lower East Side on Sept. 9, 2018. (credit: CBS2)

Just about an hour before, a similar attack by the same suspect happened at Seward Park Liquors on the Lower East Side.

Video shows the suspect first threatening a store employee with a wine bottle, then following the victim, taking wine bottles off a shelf and throwing them at the 41-year-old man.

The suspect then could be seen with a cigarette in his mouth taking about $200 out of the register.

Police say that victim was treated on scene.

This morning police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the NYPD.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s