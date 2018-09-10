NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused in a violent crime spree in Manhattan.

The suspect struck at least twice, and each time police say he attacks his victims, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

The latest incident happened at Reno Fashion on LaGuardia Place.

Police say the two store employees who were attacked ended up in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect appears to casually walk into the shoe store Sunday around 2 p.m., then out of nowhere he is seen in a surveillance video repeatedly punching two store employees and knocking items over.

The 66-year-old man and 88-year-old woman can be seen trying to fight back. Police say the suspect hit the man on the head with several glass jars and a ceramic pot.

Just about an hour before, a similar attack by the same suspect happened at Seward Park Liquors on the Lower East Side.

Video shows the suspect first threatening a store employee with a wine bottle, then following the victim, taking wine bottles off a shelf and throwing them at the 41-year-old man.

The suspect then could be seen with a cigarette in his mouth taking about $200 out of the register.

Police say that victim was treated on scene.

This morning police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the NYPD.