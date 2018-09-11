By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Clouds fill the skies, rain will pepper them too. We have another round of rain, fog, mist & even some storms possible today.

Temps will be much milder however topping off about 20°+ or more than Mondays dreary, cool temps.

Skies are clouds for 75% of the day. Expect some sunshine however, and definitely expect to feel the increased humidity.

Today’s high: 80-84° As the afternoon pusses on, we should generally see more clearing after any storms.

Tomorrow is similar day, being unsettled.

Have a good one!

– G