COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Clouds fill the skies, rain will pepper them too. We have another round of rain, fog, mist & even some storms possible today.

Temps will be much milder however topping off about 20°+ or more than Mondays dreary, cool temps.

nu tu 7day auto 19 9/11 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Skies are clouds for 75% of the day. Expect some sunshine however, and definitely expect to feel the increased humidity.

Today’s high: 80-84° As the afternoon pusses on, we should generally see more clearing after any storms.

Tomorrow is similar day, being unsettled.

florence 9/11 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Have a good one!

– G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s