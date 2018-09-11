Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Clouds fill the skies, rain will pepper them too. We have another round of rain, fog, mist & even some storms possible today.
Temps will be much milder however topping off about 20°+ or more than Mondays dreary, cool temps.
Skies are clouds for 75% of the day. Expect some sunshine however, and definitely expect to feel the increased humidity.
Today’s high: 80-84° As the afternoon pusses on, we should generally see more clearing after any storms.
Tomorrow is similar day, being unsettled.
Have a good one!
– G