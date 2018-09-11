MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork/WCCO) — A video of an eagle that landed on top of a 9/11 display in Minnesota was going viral on the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks.

The Andover Fire Department held a ceremony Tuesday on the Main Street Bridge over Highway 10 in Coon Rapids, a northern suburb of Minneapolis.

More From CBS Minnesota

“We’re all set up here, so nobody forgets,” Andover Fire Chief Jerry Streich said.

That’s when something unexpected happened. An eagle landed right on top of the aerial truck helping to hold the American Flag.

“Isn’t that unbelievable?” Streich said. “This eagle just landed on the aerial while we’re doing the 9/11 memorial. Phenomenal.”

Watch the incredible video below:

By Tuesday evening the video had garnered almost 65,000 shares with over one million views and counting.