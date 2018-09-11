WATCH LIVE:Remembering 9/11 Victims 17 Years Later
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A crane dropped a beam that it was moving outside the Javits Center on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The accident happened at West 39th Street near 12th Avenue. Traffic around the Javits Center was shut down and the West Side Highway was closed between 42nd and 38th streets. Traffic was being redirected from 42nd Street.

Representatives from the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Buildings were on site assessing the damage.

