NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A crane dropped a beam that it was moving outside the Javits Center on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Firefighters are on the scene of a fallen beam at 39th street and 12TH Avenue. You can see it’s now leaning over the scaffolding of a construction site. Traffic is being redirected from 42nd street. OEM AND DOB are on the scene. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/2BMANPl7KM — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) September 11, 2018

The accident happened at West 39th Street near 12th Avenue. Traffic around the Javits Center was shut down and the West Side Highway was closed between 42nd and 38th streets. Traffic was being redirected from 42nd Street.

Representatives from the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Buildings were on site assessing the damage.