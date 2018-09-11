WATCH LIVE:Remembering 9/11 Victims 17 Years Later
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of slashing two people with a box cutter in the Bronx.

Around 1:05 a.m. Monday, the suspect allegedly approached a 29-year-old man and punched him in the head.

The victim ran away, but police said the suspect chased after him, knocking him down and punching him again before slashing the back of his neck.

About 10 minutes later, the same man allegedly attacked a 43-year-old man, cutting him on the ear.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

Police described the suspect as a black man, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with hair in box braids. He was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with the word “Chicago” on the back, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

