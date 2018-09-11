NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the wrong kind of air mail.

Disturbing cellphone video shows packages flying out of a United States Postal Service truck. Outrageously, they were being flung and dropped to the pavement by the postal delivery man inside the truck.

The people who recorded the video couldn’t believe it.

“Oh my God, are you kidding me?” a person is heard saying.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on the Upper West Side, near 63rd Street just off West End Avenue.

Witnesses said they happened to be looking out the window and saw boxes propelled out of the USPS truck, one of them rolling into the middle of the street.

One of the packages was clearly marked fragile material.

“Hey look, that package there says ‘glass’ on it,” the person who recorded the video said.

The video shows the worker getting out of the truck, examining the mess, and loading the packages into a handcart. He continues to handle them roughly, and once loaded, he leaves to deliver a few packages by hand. He left the cart full of packages unattended in the middle of the street for nearly a minute and a half, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported.

People who live and work in the area were upset and disappointed when they saw the video.

“Oh my goodness. Unbelievable,” one person said.

“Coming from a family that has a post office in it in the past… it’s disappointing to see them sink to that level of disrespect,” Upper West Side resident Chris Kampf said.

No-one Rapoport spoke to said they recognized the postal worker in the video.

CBS2 sent that video to the USPS for it to see and the company we wanted an on-camera interview to explain the incident. The company declined, and responded with a statement saying, “This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect on the great work of the vast majority of our employees. We apologize to our customers and will be thoroughly investigating this matter.”

Residents hope the USPS will prevent a repeat of this “special” delivery.