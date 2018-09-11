NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In honor of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, volunteers climbed aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum to help feed the needy.

While Tuesday was a somber day of reflection for people across the country, the selfless act of service was a tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks for hundreds of Tri-State residents.

“I want to give back to the community and help out,” volunteer Anthony Kearney said.

With a little musical motivation, people of all ages and backgrounds joined assembly lines on the Intrepid. They filled, sealed, and boxed up pouches of oatmeal to make more than 750,000 meals for those in need. Annemarie Golden’s 11-year-old granddaughter, Camryn, was right by her side.

“I was down at the recovery site on the original date, and this is a good way to make something good out of the day,” Annemarie said.

The event is organized by 9/11 Day. It’s co-founder, Jay Winuk, lost his brother, Glenn, in the attack. A lawyer and volunteer firefighter, Glenn died while trying to save lives in the Twin Towers.

“Let’s face it, there’s always going to be people in need,” Jay said. “So being able to pack hundreds of thousands of meals for 9/11 Day… is a pretty special feeling.”

Organizers say the volunteers on Tuesday packed more than 200,000 meals before noon, far exceeding expectations.

“I choose to look at 9/11 as a day when the lightness beats out the darkness,” volunteer Erin Amaty said. “I like to focus on the fact that communities came together, strangers came together to help other strangers and we’re not strangers anymore after a day like today.”