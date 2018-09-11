NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for help in tracking down a driver they say was involved in a hit-and-run on Staten Island last week.

Investigators say the person behind the wheel was driving on Huguenot Avenue just after 8:45 p.m. last Wednesday when they struck a 55-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

The driver then put the car in reverse and fled northbound on Huguenot, leaving the victim with pain and bruising to her back and left leg. She was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in serious but stable condition, according to authorities.

Police are looking for a dark colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.