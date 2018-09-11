NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Millions of Americans are bracing for Hurricane Florence as the Category 4 storm barrels toward the East Coast.

Mandatory evacuations are now in place for parts of the Carolinas and Virginia.

A New York task force, made up of NYPD and FDNY members, is sending 82 people and six canines to North Carolina to help.

Ahead of #HurricaneFlorence New York Task Force 1 is gearing up to deploy 82 members of @NYPDnews and @FDNY to the Carolinas for support. @nycemergencymgt @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/fgQeSIlrcK — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) September 11, 2018

The strengthening storm could be one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades, potentially carrying winds of up to 155 miles per hour.

“We here in North Carolina are bracing for a hard hit,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday.

“It’s going to be inconvenient, but we do not want to risk one South Carolina life in this hurricane,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Before they were forced to evacuate, residents cleared supplies from store shelves and lined up to get gas.

“They cancelled school for the rest of the week here, so we’ll probably head out later today or tomorrow,” one man said.

The storm is expected to close in on the area Thursday night. The potential for the storm to stall has residents packing sandbags and preparing for the major flooding that could follow.

“We’ve been getting a lot of rain recently, as well. So the ground’s wet, it’s not going to be absorb it. So it’s just going to sit up top, pile up, and eventually make its way toward the apartment,” another man added.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the hurricane and said the “federal government stands by, ready to assist 24/7.”

Just had calls with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam regarding the incoming storm. Federal Government stands by, ready to assist 24/7. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

“Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE,” he tweeted.

My people just informed me that this is one of the worst storms to hit the East Coast in many years. Also, looking like a direct hit on North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

The Federal Emergency Management Association has 28 urban search and rescue teams around the country that can be deployed within six hours of activation. The New York team specializes in urban search and rescue, disaster recovery and emergency triage and medicine.