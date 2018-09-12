By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a familiar sight out there today, but there are improvements in the extended forecast, we promise.

But for the time being, expect another grey, soupy day with perhaps a shower or thunderstorm here or there. As for highs, they’ll be close to normal in the mid to upper 70s.

The risk lingers into tonight with fog redeveloping. Expect temps to fall to around 70° by daybreak with sticky conditions still in place.

Tomorrow offers little in the way of change, though the odds of rain should be down a bit; we’re expecting just some patchy drizzle or an isolated shower/storm. Even into Friday we’re still talking about a bit of cloud cover for the area, but it looks like higher pressure should start to clear things up over the weekend.

C’mon, sunshine!