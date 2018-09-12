COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
It's a familiar sight out there today, but there are improvements in the extended forecast, we promise.
Filed Under:CBS Weather headlines

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu tri state travel 12 9/12 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

But for the time being, expect another grey, soupy day with perhaps a shower or thunderstorm here or there. As for highs, they’ll be close to normal in the mid to upper 70s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight5 9/12 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

The risk lingers into tonight with fog redeveloping. Expect temps to fall to around 70° by daybreak with sticky conditions still in place.

nu tu 7day auto weather app8 9/12 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow offers little in the way of change, though the odds of rain should be down a bit; we’re expecting just some patchy drizzle or an isolated shower/storm. Even into Friday we’re still talking about a bit of cloud cover for the area, but it looks like higher pressure should start to clear things up over the weekend.

C’mon, sunshine!

