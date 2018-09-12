NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for the person who allegedly stole a bike from a special needs child in Brooklyn.

According to police, the bike was taken from a home near Walton Street and Throop Avenue in Brooklyn on Aug. 25.

The suspect – who authorities say is a Hispanic man with dark short hair – was caught on surveillance cameras cutting a chain the bike was tied to outside the home and placing it in a shopping cart. A second bike was also seen in the suspect’s cart and may have been stolen from another residence in the area.

The specially-equipped bicycle reportedly had extra large wheels to accommodate the boy’s disability and cost $1,200.

Police say the man they’re looking for was last seen wearing a black shirt, multi-colored pants, hat, and carrying a book bag.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips on nypdcrimestoppers.com.