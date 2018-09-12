NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

The alleged crime was reported around 1:25 p.m. on August 10 on Avenue T near East 22nd Street in Sheepshead Bay.

Police said the suspect was riding a yellow bicycle when he approached the victim and grabbed her buttocks.

He’s described as a Hispanic man with light skin, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet 5 to 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a hat, royal blue sweater, blue jeans, black gloves and black sneakers.

