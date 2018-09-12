COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

The alleged crime was reported around 1:25 p.m. on August 10 on Avenue T near East 22nd Street in Sheepshead Bay.

2292 18 bcas sex abuse 8 10 18 2 Man Accused Of Groping 11 Year Old Girl In Brooklyn

Police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect was riding a yellow bicycle when he approached the victim and grabbed her buttocks.

He’s described as a Hispanic man with light skin, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet 5 to 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a hat, royal blue sweater, blue jeans, black gloves and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

