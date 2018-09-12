NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police believe the same man is behind two armed robbery attempts in the Bronx.

In the first incident on August 30, the suspect allegedly held up a 22-year-old man at gunpoint and stole his bicycle. It happened around 8:35 p.m. on Bergen Avenue near 149th Street in the Melrose section of the borough.

A couple days later on September 1, police said the same man displayed a handgun and demanded money from a 53-year-old man in broad daylight on Morris Avenue near 149th Street.

When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly struck him over the head with the weapon. He then brandished a box cutter and tried to slash the victim, police said.

The victim was able to get away.

Police described the suspect as a bald Hispanic man, 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.