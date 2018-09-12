COUNTDOWNTHE ELECTION IS THURSDAY: Rewatch The Cuomo-Nixon NY Democratic Gubernatorial Debate Here
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    5:30 PMFace the Truth
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gabriella Maria Boyd, Local TV, Mamaroneck, Tony Aiello

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Westchester County District Attorney on Wednesday announced that a mother has been charged in the death of her toddler daughter.

DA Anthony Scarpino Jr. said a grand jury indicted Cynthia Arce of Mamaroneck on one count of second-degree murder.

gabriellamariaboyd Westchester DA: Mamaroneck Mom Charged With Murder In 2 Year Old Daughters Death

Gabriella Maria Boyd (credit: Boyd Family)

A 9-1-1 call on April 28 brought Mamaroneck police to the Chestnut Avenue home where 2-year-old Gabriella Boyd lived with her mother. The girl was found unresponsive on a bed with fatal injuries. Investigators did not reveal the exact nature of her injuries.

Police said Arce then tried to stab two officers. She was shot and hospitalized.

The toddler was transported to White Plains Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Following an autopsy, the Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled her death to be a homicide.

In the wake of that alleged altercation with police, Arce was also charged two counts of attempted aggravated assault and two counts of assault in the second degree, DA Scarpino said.

The girl’s death quickly became a prominent story due to a bizarre set of circumstances.

Police and the 2-year-old’s father came to the home the day before her death, armed with a judge’s order giving the father custody and ordering the mother to stay away from him and the child. The father’s lawyer said Arce refused to hand over the girl, and police left.

MOREExclusive: Father Struggling With Mysterious Death Of 2-Year-Old In Mamaroneck

A source told CBS2’s Tony Aiello that police contacted Westchester County Child Protective Services. Caseworkers then visited the home that same day but left when no one came to the door.

Westchester County said in a statement it couldn’t comment, but added it is “confident that all protocols and guidelines were followed in handling this matter.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s