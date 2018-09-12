WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Westchester County District Attorney on Wednesday announced that a mother has been charged in the death of her toddler daughter.

DA Anthony Scarpino Jr. said a grand jury indicted Cynthia Arce of Mamaroneck on one count of second-degree murder.

A 9-1-1 call on April 28 brought Mamaroneck police to the Chestnut Avenue home where 2-year-old Gabriella Boyd lived with her mother. The girl was found unresponsive on a bed with fatal injuries. Investigators did not reveal the exact nature of her injuries.

Police said Arce then tried to stab two officers. She was shot and hospitalized.

The toddler was transported to White Plains Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Following an autopsy, the Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled her death to be a homicide.

In the wake of that alleged altercation with police, Arce was also charged two counts of attempted aggravated assault and two counts of assault in the second degree, DA Scarpino said.

The girl’s death quickly became a prominent story due to a bizarre set of circumstances.

Police and the 2-year-old’s father came to the home the day before her death, armed with a judge’s order giving the father custody and ordering the mother to stay away from him and the child. The father’s lawyer said Arce refused to hand over the girl, and police left.

A source told CBS2’s Tony Aiello that police contacted Westchester County Child Protective Services. Caseworkers then visited the home that same day but left when no one came to the door.

Westchester County said in a statement it couldn’t comment, but added it is “confident that all protocols and guidelines were followed in handling this matter.”