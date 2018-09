NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new high-tech walking stick could soon make life much easier for the visually impaired.

The “Smart Stick” is loaded with software including sensors and a GPS tracking system.

It’s also connected to a headset that will alert the person if there’s anything in the way and guide them around it.

The promising gadget, which is still in the testing phase, was invented by two high school students in Egypt.